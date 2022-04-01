The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Apprentice and trainee numbers surge across NSW as Tamworth businesses cash in

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESH FACES: Tamworth business Obieco Industries is cashing in on the new surge of up-and-coming tradies in the region. Photo: Peter Hardin

AFTER years of outcry about skilled worker shortages in Australia apprenticeship and trainee numbers are finally on the up again, which is a huge win for the local trade industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.