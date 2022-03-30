Finesse the family budget Advertising Feature

There are fast-tracked, targeted measures designed to make childcare more affordable coming into effect, and if you are one of the many families finding childcare prohibitive, it can't come soon enough.

The government in December announced it would fast-track the removal of the annual $10,655 child care subsidy cap for families with combined income of more than $190,015. It also flagged bringing forward an increase in the childcare subsidy for families with two or more children aged five and under to a maximum of 95 per cent, up from 85 per cent.

Start date

Originally announced as part of the 2021-22 Budget, the government's changes worth an extra $1.7 billion over three years were due to start on July 1 which has been moved to early March 2022.

The government says the changes will benefit thousands of families and boost Australian GDP by up to $1.5 billion. "These measures will ease the cost of childcare for about 250,000 families across Australia who on average will be $2260 a year better off. That means more money in their pocket each week,' acting Education Minister Stuart Robert declared.

Who benefits

"For a family who are charged a typical fee and earn $120,000 a year with two children in childcare for five days per week, the saving will be $144 per week compared to current settings."

The rising cost of childcare in Australia continues to outstrip any increases to the government-provided subsidy.

Hourly rates



A childcare report released by the federal education department shows that for the three months, leading up to the end of December 2020, that ACT families now pay $11.85 per hour on average for centre-based childcare - $1 an hour higher than fees in Victoria ($10.85 per hour) and in NSW ($10.80 per hour).

Care types

The amount of Child Care Subsidy (CCS) a family can get depends on the type of approved child care they use.