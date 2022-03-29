The Northern Daily Leader
No sitting, waiting: parents and passengers to benefit as Tamworth buses gain live tracking technology

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
Updated March 29 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:15am
ALL ABOARD: Passengers will be able to access a whole range of information including where buses are after they were fitted with tracking technology and added to Transport for NSW Trip Planner app. Photo: file

SITTING at a bus stop waiting for the right one to come along can be frustrating, especially if you're an impatient person, but thanks to some new technology, it's something Tamworth passengers will no longer have to endure.

