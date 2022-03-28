Credit conscious: What should I be looking for in a credit card?

With conscientious use, credit cards can be a genuine financial asset, both to individuals as well as multi-person households. The issue that many Australians face, however, is knowing whether or not they are indeed being conscientious.

It can be all too easy to get wrapped up in reading the perks that accompany a new credit card without reading the terms and conditions or even looking at the fineprint on your cardholder application.



As there are, however, a plethora of options available for Aussie consumers today, it definitely pays to shop around and compare credit cards well before settling on any specific service.

What factors should you be looking at during this preliminary period? We'll be outlining anything and everything that you'll need to consider when shopping for a credit card below.



Read on to ensure you maintain your savvy spending habits even with a shiny, new credit card at your fingertips.

Look into introductory offers

More often than not, credit card providers will reel new cardholders in with scintillating introductory or 'honeymoon' offers, also often referred to as 'sign-up bonuses'.



These can be anything from decreased annual membership fees or special reductions in interest rates for your first 6 months of spending.

Whilst many sign-up bonuses do offer consumers the opportunity to experience some legitimately hefty saving, the effects of these bonuses are inherently limited to a highly defined window of time.



The end date of your introductory offer may be accompanied by some alarming jumps both with regards to your cardholder fees and interest rates.

For this reason, it's well worth setting yourself a personal reminder for the end date of any introductory offers that you've signed up to redeem, just to make sure that you don't get accustomed to a certain style of spending that sadly won't prove to be as sustainable with your regular cardholder agreement.

Annual or monthly user fees

Many credit cards also require cardholders to pay annual or monthly membership fees. These fees can be anywhere from $50 a year to hundreds of dollars, depending on the perks and other stipulations attached to that particular card.

All cards are accompanied by annual fees, so there's really no escaping having to shell out for this routine payment if you want to keep reaping the benefits of owning your credit card.



What you can do, however, is calculate whether or not your annual fees cost more than the monetary benefits or the cost value of the perks that you can experience when using the card.

For example, if you get a complimentary $300 gift card after accruing a certain amount of points on a credit card that costs you $99 annually, then your credit card has effectively allowed you to make an overall profit of $201 for that year of spending. If, however, that same credit card costs you $499 in annual fees, then the cost of that gift card that you've so painstakingly earnt won't even cover the cost of your card membership fees.

Of course, there are likely to be other perks alongside complimentary gift cards, and it's in your best interests to weigh up all of these potential perks with your annual cardholder fees to ensure that your credit card is actually working for you rather than against you.

Interest-free days and lower interest rates

It's also worth noting that there are many other credit card fees that need to be considered when finding the ideal card for you and your consumer needs. These can include transfer fees, late repayment fees, rewards program fees, and the ever-evolving dynamic between variable interest rates and their associated fees.

Interest rates can be your greatest ally at the best of times, and a veritable mortal enemy at other times too. If, for instance, you signed up to a credit card with a limited 0 per cent interest free offer and have come to find that that offer expired before you were able to pay your debt off, you could find yourself accruing interest at a rapid-fire pace, resulting in some highly unfortunate and highly avoidable debt.

Be sure to stay on top of your interest rates and keep track of your credit card spending regularly to ensure that you never get caught in a bad credit situation.

Extras and rewards that you'll actually use

Although we touched upon extras and rewards briefly throughout this guide, it is well worth articulating once more that you should never sign up for a credit card because of the illusion of perks alone.



Any potential rewards that can be generated by using your selected or shortlisted credit cards should not only be rewards that can actually be obtained with your spending habits, but should also be rewards that you can genuinely see yourself using.

For instance, if you're living and working in Sydney, you're not likely to redeem any regular bonus deals on hotels and resorts that are outside the state of New South Wales, especially if you're not receiving any deals on your flights from your card provider.



More often than not, however, many cards are packed to the brim with rewards that card providers know their cardholders aren't likely to use. Be diligent and only opt for cards that are offering you genuine rewards and not false promises.

As you can see, a fair bit can go into choosing the perfect credit card to fit your individual consumer needs. There is no ideal card to suit all kinds of spenders, just as there is no set time frame wherein which you should feel comfortable signing up for any particular card.

