The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Tamworth's Oxley High School to hold iconic International Night food and entertainment event on Friday

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATE: Oxley High School students (from left to right) Jessica Laird, Maddison Mason, Cameron Coble, Emily Hatton, Matt Barratt, Jessie Johnson, Philippa Lansley, Elle Woods. Photo: Gareth Gardner

FLAVOURS of the world will fill bellies at Oxley High School's first International Night in two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.