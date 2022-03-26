The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Bective's grand final clash against Souths aborted because of rain; Bulls named premiers

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 26 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YEAH, BABY! Bective East celebrate a drought-breaking premiership. Photo: Mark Bode

Bective East have won their first premiership in 18 seasons after their grand final clash against South Tamworth at Riverside 2 on Saturday was called off because of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.