The Northern Daily Leader

Andrew Johns Cup playoffs: Jordan Hamlin to steer Tigers against Macarthur Wests Tigers

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 25 2022 - 7:36am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAYMAKER: Tigers under-16 halfback Jordan Hamlin will be in action in the Andrew Johns Cup semi-finals on Sunday. Photo: Garth Gardner

Greater Northern Tigers under-16 No 7 Jordan Hamlin has taken his game to another level while steering the side to the Andrew Johns Cup playoffs, Tigers coach Brett Jarrett has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.