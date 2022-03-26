The Northern Daily Leader
Ethan Smith, 23, sentenced for charges of affray and assaulting police after officers were called to West Tamworth home

By Anna Falkenmire
March 26 2022 - 3:00am
SENTENCED: The orders were handed down after two police officers were elbowed during a brawl last year. Photo: File

A MAN has been handed a good behaviour order for elbowing one police officer in the face and another in the torso, during a brawl in West Tamworth last year.

