MP delivers health 'ultimatum': fix 'Newcastle-centric' system or sack CEO

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated March 24 2022 - 7:55am, first published 6:00am
HAPPIER TIMES: Adam Marshall called on the government to fund an upgrade of the Armidale hospital in 2014. The $60 million upgrade has been finished, but the hospital is still understaffed, he said. Photo: file

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has dramatically escalated a campaign for reform of a "Newcastle-centric" local health district, telling parliament the CEO should be sacked if he can't staff hospitals in small towns.

