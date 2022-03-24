Travelling Tut Roadshow brings wonders of ancient Egypt to school

LOCAL students were transported to ancient civilisations as a travelling archaeology exhibition rolled into town this week.
Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.