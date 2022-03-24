The Northern Daily Leader
Former bank CEO takes the reins of region's Lifeline board

Caitlin Reid
Caitlin Reid
March 24 2022 - 9:00pm
NEW CHALLENGE: Former Regional Australia Bank CEO Kevin Dupe will head the Lifeline New England North West board. Photo: Supplied

AN URGE to give back to the community has driven former long-standing Regional Australia Bank CEO Kevin Dupé to take the reins of the New England North West Lifeline board.

