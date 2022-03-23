Living independent longer Advertising Feature

Ingenia Communities has launched its 2022 Ingenia Connect program, designed to support residents to live independently, by proactively connecting them to services and support.

Historically, the average length of stay for Ingenia Gardens residents is 3.3 years, but the most recent resident data has shown that this increases to 4.5 years for residents who are part of the Connect program.

"Ingenia Connect builds relationships with local health and community services to tailor care and support to individuals, removing the need for residents to find services themselves," said Ingenia Connect portfolio manager, Madonna Jackson.

"Our residents then choose the provider they feel most comfortable with, giving peace of mind to families."

The new Ingenia Connect program has been built on the considerable learnings gained from delivering care programs over the last 14 years.

"We have had proven success with our care and support services, and I'm really excited to see what we can achieve this year. Starting from the perspective of 'connection', our vision for the new program is to establish relationships with residents as they transition into living at an Ingenia Gardens Community.

"I'm looking forward to working with our key partners this year including Silver Chain, myHomecare and Five Good Friends who service different geographic regions," Ms Jackson said.

The number of Australians using home care and aged care increased in the decade from 2010 demonstrating the need to do more to support senior Australians' health and wellbeing both within and before they reach aged care.

Silver Chain commercial business development manager Dorothy Fuller said she was excited about the partnership this year and how close engagement with Western Australia and Victorian residents will enable Silver Chain to co-design bespoke support programs for older Australians.

"Everything we do at Silver Chain aligns with Ingenia Connect's purpose to help older Australians live independently for as long as possible, which is why this is such an important partnership," Ms Fuller said.

"We've already seen significant rewards from community conversations we've had with residents about what they want to know or learn about, and what they need.