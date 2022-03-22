Need for disability housing Advertising Feature

NEW PREMISES: Kirinari is looking for expressions of interest in the newly completed Supported Independent Living group home in Tamworth. Photo: Shutterstock

Kirinari is a recognised industry leader throughout regional NSW in providing care and community services for disadvantaged youth, the elderly, people with a disability and the broader community.

Kirinari offer a full range of support in aged care, transport and disability services, providing tailored solutions via qualified, experienced and enthusiastic employees.

Kirinari was created in 1983, when a need for vital disability accommodation services in regional NSW was realised by a dedicated group of people.

"Our first house, named 'Nurioopta', was leased in West Albury, NSW," said Stuart George, Kirinari's business development manager based in Northern NSW. "Kirinari has continued to invest in communities ever since, and has been providing accommodation services to Northern NSW for over 20 years, with many more houses bought, built or leased to provide innovative accommodation solutions to our customers."



According to Stuart, Kirinari's philosophy is to empower its customers to achieve full potential in their lives with comprehensive programs, innovative accommodation solutions, adaptive technology and community support.

Kirinari is a registered NDIS provider offering leading edge, innovative solutions to NDIS participants across:

Accommodation

Transport

Support coordination

Behaviour support

Community access

Day programs

Plan management

Youth services.

Through My Aged Care, it is a registered provider of:

Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP)

Home Care Services (HCS) level 1,2,3 & 4

Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) Home Care Services; and

Fee for service.

Stuart said that Kirinari had identified a pressing need for disability accommodation services throughout the region.

"The most recent development for Kirinari in NNSW is the acquisition of STA homes in Tamworth and Gunnedah which is very exciting," he said. "These homes will provide respite and short to medium term accommodation for Tamworth, Gunnedah and surrounding areas."

Kirinari has also just opened a Supported Independent Living, SIL, home in North Tamworth.