news, latest-news,

Work on the promised $10 million upgrade of Werris Creek Road between Tamworth and Currabubula Creek is finally underway. Preliminary works to upgrade the safety of the road were carried out by Tamworth Regional Council last year, but the project is about to ramp up with multiple construction crews working on the road. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the project will involved rebuilding a 17 kilometre section of the road to improve the road surface and shoulders as well as creating a wider centre-line which extends the distance from oncoming traffic. "Our community has been calling for this upgrade for some time. Werris Creek Road's surface is tight and full of bumps which isn't good enough for a major freight and passenger route," Mr Anderson said. "The road is a safety concern, which is why I committed to securing $10 million in funding to improve safety and reduce the risk for mums and dads who share the road with B-Doubles every day on their trip to work. Read also: "The work being done on the road is significant and I know anyone who has travelled along the road today will see the evidence with their own eyes." Road users who regularly travel along Werris Creek Road can expect to experience delays during the next four months. It means drivers could experience multiple stops during their trip where the flow of traffic needs to be reduced to one lane. Drivers should allow for up to an extra 15 minutes when planning their journey. "Coming at this critical time, the funding for this project will also help support 10 local jobs and generate income for local suppliers, which is a big win for the community," Mr Anderson said. Tamworth Regional Council will be undertaking the work on behalf of Transport for NSW with the completion of works expected to be mid-2022. Work will typically be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, with some Saturday work as required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/65438ba6-2cb3-422b-85fe-3a1bf82bfff7.jpg/r6_0_1321_743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg