The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Kate's work far from over after raising thousands for blood cancer research

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
March 21 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE may have raised a whopping $33,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation, but Kate Wynne's work is far from over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.