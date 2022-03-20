news, latest-news,

Cody Morgan will have two runners in next month's $500,000 Country Championships Final after Edit charged home late in Sunday's Wild Card at Scone to edge out Banju in the final strides for the final spot. The five-year old will now join stable-mate Anethole at Royal Randwick on April 2 in what will be the strongest hand the Tamworth trainer has had in the final. Not only in quantity but also in quality. One of the fancies since TAB markets for the final opened, as soon as the final line-up was confirmed Edit was installed as equal favourite at $5. Anethole is also in the mix at $10. READ ALSO: Edit had to come through the Wild Card after Morgan decided not to take his chances with the wide barrier in the Hunter and North West Qualifier at Tamworth, which was won by Anethole. He drew out again (11) but jockey Aaron Bullock was able to secure a spot just worse than midfield and followed winner Cavalier Charles into the straight. But he wasn't able to reel him in saying he 'let rip with the winner' but felt the pinch a little late. Morgan, who had three runners in the race with Ezekeil getting a late start to join Edit and Wren's Day, felt he had the best two horses in the race in Edit and Wren's Day, but conceded with the strength of the race that everything would need to fall into place. He was understandably relieved to secure a place with Edit and said while beaten at Scone he will be a force at Randwick with the benefit of the run. "With Anethole he was as good as he could go but this horse was 50 per cent,'' Morgan said. "He was as close as I could have him (fitness wise), he hadn't run for three or four months and to do that. He'll be ready to go." Wren's Day was briefly a chance in the straight but had to settle for fifth while Ezekeil, after turning into the straight second, faded to finish last. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/415e5d8f-ab8c-49ad-89f6-228886916792.jpg/r0_156_1989_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg