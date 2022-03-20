sport, cricket,

The mind games have begun - with South Tamworth captain Tom Groth firing the first salvo ahead of his side's grand final showdown against a "desperate" Bective East. Souths booked their spot in the finale at No 1 this weekend by edging North Tamworth in an absorbing preliminary final on Saturday. After the two-wicket win, Groth said "the pressure's on Bective", who will attempt to win their first premiership since the 2003-04 season, after winning five straight matches to finish minor premiers this season. Read also: "We're clearly the underdogs. The pressure's on Bective, really," said Groth, one of the most experienced and decorated players in NSW country cricket. He added: "It's good being the underdogs; we just turn up and play - we've got no real expectations. "Obviously Bective, they're pretty desperate; it's been a long time between drinks for them." In a day-nighter at No 1 Oval, North Tamworth were dismissed for 186 in 49 overs after winning the toss and batting. Openers Lincoln Peters and Joey Holt made 34 and 31, respectively, to get Norths off to a strong start. But No 4 Brendan Rixon, who made 44, was the only other Redbacks batter to get past 20. Quicks Bryan Warren and Chris Skilton inflicted most of the damage, finishing with 3-23 off 10 overs and 3-20 off nines overs, respectively. In reply, Souths finished on 8-187 in 49.1 overs. Openers Mitch Smith (37) and Tylar Edwards (32) gave Souths a great platform, before Groth stuck 35 and then No 9 Josh Attard made 20 not out to guide the side to victory. Norths skipper Adam Greentree and fellow paceman Cameron Reeves both snared two wickets. South Tamworth, who finished the regular season in fourth place, are chasing their first premiership since upsetting Old Boys in the 2017-18 grand final. That season Souths came from third to win the title. Groth said Souths had lifted markedly since being able to pick their strongest side in the back end of the season. "We're a completely different team to what we were a month ago," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/7eff8089-ea8e-4381-9592-6fc19d52cfff.jpg/r0_1_2213_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg