Jock Campbell's strong form through the first five rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific competition has been rewarded with a Wallabies squad call-up. The Inverell product has been one of the Reds' most consistent performers and was on Sunday one of eight uncapped players named in the squad for next month's camp on the Gold Coast. The 40-strong squad also includes Reds team-mate and former Gunnedah junior Harry Wilson and will come together from April 3 for a three day camp designed to prepare the players both on and off the field for the international season which starts in July with a three-test series against England. READ ALSO: Recently returned NSW Waratah Jed Holloway and Western Force speedster Toni Pulu have been called into the national fold for the first time under Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, with the latter being coached by Rennie while at the Chiefs. Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville and Waratahs hooker David Porecki return to the group after missing the 2021 Test season through injury. Brumbies duo Nick Frost and Ryan Lonergan and Waratahs flyhalf Ben Donaldson are the other uncapped players. The squad is comprised of 15 Brumbies, 10 Waratahs, eight Queensland Reds, four Melbourne Rebels and three from the Western Force. "The nucleus of this squad has performed well for us over the past couple of years and there are others selected based on strong form and potential," Rennie said. "Over the past two seasons we've built a foundation we can propel our game from, but we know we have a lot more in us." "We'll use this camp to ensure players head back to Super Rugby clear on their point of difference and the parts of their game that need to be better to put pressure on us to select them for the 2022 Test season." Wallabies camp squad (age, team, Tests played): Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 53 Tests), Tom Banks (27, Brumbies, 19 Tests), Angus Bell (21, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests), Jock Campbell (26, Queensland Reds, uncapped), Ben Donaldson (22, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Folau Fainga'a (26, Brumbies, 25 Tests), Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, uncapped), Jake Gordon (28, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Reece Hodge (27, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests), Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 118 Tests), Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 13 Tests), Harry Johnson-Holmes (25, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Feleti Kaitu'u (27, Western Force, 3 Tests), Andrew Kellaway (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests), Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 9 Tests), Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (23, Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests), Cadeyrn Neville (33, Brumbies, uncapped), James O'Connor (31, Queensland Reds, 61 Tests), Hunter Paisami (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Izaia Perese (24, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests), Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests), Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests), David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Toni Pulu (33, Western Force, uncapped), Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 34 Tests), Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 19 Tests), James Slipper (32, Brumbies, 114 Tests), Darcy Swain (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests), Lachlan Swinton (25, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests), Taniela Tupou (25, Queensland Reds, 38 Tests), Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 18 Tests), Nic White (31, Brumbies, 47 Tests), Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests), Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests)

