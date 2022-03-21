news, latest-news,

Steph Skewes confesses to hating dressage when she was younger. She thought it was "just going around in the circles". But in recent years she has developed a new-found appreciation for the form and would even go so far as to consider it now one of her favourite disciplines. "It's not so much quiet but relaxing," the Tamworth Pony Club member said - the perfect tonic for a self-confessed "stress head". She has also come to appreciate all the different movements and the connection she feels with her horse when she's doing dressage. READ ALSO: The 18-year old traces the change back to when she started working with Seoul shortlisted equestrian, and local coach, Malcolm Kerridge. "Malcom's passion has worn off a bit on me," Skewes said. "He's been a big role model for me in developing a passion for it." Under Kerridge's guidance she has also really "started to excel", in eventing and dressage especially. Earlier this year she was invited to attend the Pony Club NSW State Camp. "I've always dreamed of going," Skewes said. Selected as one of the dressage riders, she said it was a "very overwhelming but very exciting experience" and she learnt a lot from it. As a bonus on the way home, she got to stop in at Beijing Olympian and three time Australian Olympic team assistant coach Heath Ryan's for a lesson. "That was such an amazing experience," she said. Skewes has for as long as she can remember had an interest in horses. "I used to live up in Brisbane and mum used to work for a trail riding company up there," she recalled. "I used to go out on weekends and ride horses and trail around." Moving to Tamworth about a decade ago, she came to start working with Kerridge about four years ago after he said he said he might have a horse that would suit her. In Year 12 at Oxley High, Skewes is, being her last year at high school, focusing a lot on the inter-school events this year with her eye on qualifying to compete at the state and national events. She also looking to start competing on her horse MJK Bon Jovi, or Bono as he is affectionately known, in some medium and elementary level dressage events. Post school she is looking at opportunities in equine science. She does work casually at the East Tamworth Pharmacy and is "keeping that as an option" but ideally would love to do "something with horses". Her immediate focus though is on the Dressage, Showjumping and Jumping Equitation Day being hosted by the Quirindi Pony Club on Saturday.

