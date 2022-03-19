news, latest-news,

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has travelled to Armidale for the athlete education weekend. This is a major event on the calendar for NIAS sports including basketball, football, golf, hockey, mountain biking, netball, triathlon and tennis. The squads began the weekend with education sessions with professionals in each specified field. Read also: New and returning athletes rotated between sessions. The subjects covered were psychology, warming up and cooling down, nutrition and life after sport. NIAS was very excited to have an impressive lineup of experts to speak to athletes. They included Marni Hietbrink (a registered psychologist and the founder of Peak Psychology); Selena Chan (a dietitian and the founder of Food Smart Selena); Warren Ansell (a physiotherapist and the founder of Pro-Active Physiotherapy); and Julia Boland (a former NIAS athlete and a professional golfer). Prior to the event, NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said: "This is a phenomenal opportunity for these young athletes, with so many talented professionals coming together for the weekend to provide these athletes with holistic development opportunities." NIAS was also thrilled to welcome former professional basketball player Steve Carfino as a special-guest athlete for the weekend. Carfino has a wealth of knowledge and experience, having been drafted in the Boston Celtics in 1984. Her later moved to Australia where he played five seasons in the NBL. He still holds the record for most points scored in an NBL game (51) and the record for most career points (1560). The athletes also underwent strength and conditioning, fitness screening and pool recovery sessions at SportUNE. SportUNE's high performance manager Matt Pine conducted the strength and conditioning sessions. Pine is a former Sydney Swans assistant strength and conditioning coach. NIAS associate partner Rural Fit attended the weekend to perform fitness screening on athletes. The event also included a dinner at Armidale City Bowling Club, which a major NIAS partner, as well as squad training and an academy challenge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/3a4fcb63-c4e9-41f7-8429-fbd61809e3ae.JPG/r265_74_2976_1606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg