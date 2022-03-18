'Living on the edge': Fast and furious Prest hunts first pro title

news, latest-news,

For many people, life's great pleasures are derived from calm, safe activities with loved ones. A minority of others, however, are fueled purely by adrenaline. Gunnedah's Enja Prest, who falls comfortably into the latter category, is currently preparing for the first state title fight of her fledgling boxing career tomorrow against Pam McLelland in the female super welterweight division. But pugilism is actually Prest's second high-octane career, after a youth spent racing horses. With years of experience watching their daughter hurtle down racetracks on thoroughbreds, Prest's parents were unsurprised when she announced a desire to compete in the squared circle roughly six years ago. "My parents are used to me doing adrenaline-related sports," Prest said. "Growing up around racehorses and riding them from the age of about 13, they've been used to me living on the edge." After a sparkling amateur career, the 30-year-old first tasted professional boxing in 2021. Over the course of the year, Prest fought twice for a record of one and one. Her most recent fight, a loss to Ella Boot on December 22, was "hard to overcome" at first, but Prest soon acknowledged that it was an important learning opportunity in her career. "There's no point in reaching the top by fighting opponents that are walkovers," she said. "It's better to fight those strong, competitive fighters early in your career, so if you do lose, you can learn from that experience." This weekend, Prest will have an opportunity to rebound in front of a home crowd at the Gunnedah Town Hall during the Bad Intentions fight card. Although her family will unfortunately not be able to attend as they are holidaying overseas, she will have the support of most of the crowd and, more importantly, a group of friends who she said are "like family to me". McLelland will pose a daunting challenge for Prest, who said winning the super welterweight title was one of her primary goals for 2022, along with training overseas. "She's a little bit shorter than me, so she'll be wanting to get underneath me and push the pressure," she said. "I've just got to stay agile and up on my toes, keep moving and keep that speed going." Though she hopes to forge a long and successful boxing career, Prest revealed that the plans to return to racing once her days in the ring are past. And, she admitted, her thirst for a challenge is such that she might even follow her father, Michael, and cousin, Mitchell, into the world of rugby league. "I always wanted to play football, and I dabbled a bit in touch footy when I lived in Dubbo," Prest said. "My dad used to play for the Rabbitohs and my cousin plays for the Raiders, so football is in our genes ... it's something I'll surely play when I finish boxing. That, and then get back in the saddle." For the time being, Prest is squarely focused on her boxing career, and winning her first title tomorrow night. But when she does decide to move back into racing, or take up rugby league, one thing is certain: she will never slow down.

