news, latest-news,

CALROSSY Anglican School transformed into a sea of green, blue, red and yellow on Friday as students got colourful to help raise important funds. While it was a day full of running, jumping and sliding through a neon obstacle course, students dug deep to raise money to help out those struggling from the recent flooding events. But the donations didn't stop there. The students were also raising money to purchase new shade sails for the school to keep them safe from the sun. For the first time in what has felt like forever, the school was able to welcome parents along to enjoy the day with COVID-19 restrictions easing to allow them to visit again. READ ALSO: But it wasn't all fun and games, students went head to head in a war cry competition where they screamed rhymes at the top of their lungs to help their house come out on top. While the day was all about having fun and helping out, for now the top priority is to get clean. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/582b3cc5-8823-4978-839a-28d91157c5eb.jpg/r11_317_4443_2821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg