He was an instrument of destruction in South Tamworth's knockout semi-final defeat of Old Boys. And he now looms large in North Tamworth's consciousness ahead of their preliminary final clash against Souths at No 1 Oval on Saturday. Mild-mannered off the field but a beast on it, veteran allrounder Chris Skilton will go into the match in menacing form. Read also: He starred with ball and then bat in a three-wicket defeat of Old Boys - claiming 4-25 before clubbing a 47-ball 60 that included four sixes and five fours. Redbacks captain Adam Greentree said: "He's someone you've gotta get early when he bats, and you've gotta bat well against him when he bowls. "He does a bit both ways off the seam and generally bowls good areas, at a decent clip too. "So, yeah, he's someone we've very much gotta be on our toes about." Bective East advanced to the grand final after beating Norths by 15 runs in the major semi-final last Saturday, and await the preliminary final winner. Greentree said Norths would be at full strength for Saturday's match, and he expects Souths to be the same. Souths had "a pretty well-rounded side", he said. "So they've got a good attack, and they've got plenty of blokes you've gotta get out with a stick." He added: "When we're at full strength, I'm confident that on our day we can beat anyone. "But, obviously, you've gotta produce the goods."

