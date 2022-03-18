Diamonds, United dominate Benchwarmers in round nine

news, latest-news,

Round 9 of the local softball competition was played last weekend, which saw both the Savage Diamonds and United come away with strong wins. The Diamonds played Benchwarmers Green and prevailed 20-6. The pitcher-catcher team of Jess Johnson and Maggie Attard played a great game. Also read: Stacie Parker-Attard hit a grand slam home run, and Meg Norris scored a two-base hit. Meanwhile, the Diamonds pulled off a double play after the ball was caught out at short stop before the fielder threw the ball to first which resulted in another out. In the second game, United took on Benchwarmers Black and pulled off a decisive 13-3 win. It was a great team effort from United, who batted and fielded well in the run-up to finals. There were hits to Brooke Handsaker and Lorna Cantrill, and the game featured another double play. The Benchies Black's Leannda Green produced some great pitching, which was supported by some awesome catches from their outfielders.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/d179bce7-a9c9-4f48-8104-040e44c3f284.jpg/r0_317_3997_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg