Ison family claims fourth Billy Grima Memorial victory

news, latest-news,

The name Ison is now well etched on the trophy for the Billy Grima Memorial - the feature race which was contested at Paceway Tamworth on Thursday afternoon and taken out by Overthemoon. Tom Ison produced a good front-running drive behind Overthemoon, who gained the lead from the four barrier before going on to secure a 29.6 metre win over Huey Lewis (Blake Hughes) and Miso Miso (Jake Hughes) two metres away in third. "He thrived off racing in Queensland. He was going around twice a week up there," Ison said of the six-year-old McArdle gelding. Overthemoon produced a mile rate of 1.58.4 for 1980 metres and paying $6.50 for the win with race favourite Yoha (Mitch Chapple) retired from the event. As 2022 saw the sixth running of the race named in honour of the late Billy Grima, who passed away in 2016. The race is an acknowledgement of the time that Billy put into the industry as a trainer, driver, and breeder. The name Ison has appeared on four occasions as winner of the feature race out of six runnings. The father-and-son duo of Tom and Andy Ison won the inaugural running in 2017 with Franco Seville, and Tom was later listed as the winning driver of the 2020 Memorial race behind the Jarred Hetherington-trained Corporal Jujon. It was older brother, Sam Ison, who won the 2021 event as both trainer and driver with Just Tommy. Attending his first home meeting since returning from a Queensland campaign, Tom Ison secured four winners on the program at Tamworth on Thursday afternoon. He opened his account in the starting event with Monellina for Tamworth HRC Director and trainer Scotty Jon Welsh. "I had a few worries in the race as she went a bit rough coming off the back but we just kept driving through and came out alright," Ison said. After racing in the one-by-one position with Monellina after commencing from the nine barrier off the second row, Ison made his race move as the field headed up the back straight on the final occasion. Racing three wide around the final bend, Monellina was too strong and won the Long May We Play Maiden Stakes by 1.6 metres over Aisty Bling and Anniewhere Skyfall (Grace Panella) a neck away in third. "I wasn't worried 200 out from home - I thought we had them," Ison said. Monellina also broke her maiden status after only nine race starts. "She has been a bit of a struggle from the get go but we got home today" trainer and part owner Scotty-Jon Welsh said. "The whole family is in the ownership of Monellina - I convinced them to buy her," Welsh races Monellina with his gradmother Anne, mother Tanya, brother Rory and sister Reba. "It has taken her a little while to win but glad she has," Scotty-Jon said. Ison once again joined forces with his father Andy as trainer with the win of Sir Macador in the Encouragement Award - Jack Buckman Pace over 1,609 metres. "He was a bit unlucky in his starts in Queensland runs but it was good for him," added Tom Ison Sir Macador, who commenced from the four barrier found the lead after Neville Shannon (Jeff Enks) Power To Bolt (Caitlin McElhinney) and Always Bopping (Murry Sutherland) were all involved in a race incident on the first turn. "There was a bit of carnage on the first turn but we ended up getting the front," Ison said. Sir Macador held on for a half neck win over Cronin (Maddison Simon) and Playboy Shadow (Bevan Pringle) 1.8 metres away third. Tom Ison then secured his fourth driving win for the day behind the Steve Kilroy trained Mike Orr in the St Patricks Day Menangle Country Series Heat after an all the way win. "I thought if we could hold the lead we would go alright," Ison said after the win. Mike Orr held a 4.5 metre win over Scotlynn Jiggs (Bevan Pringle) and Our Roys Dream (Sam Ison) 10.5 metres away third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/6f630253-ce13-45bf-b042-7045ad715038.jpg/r203_278_2400_1519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg