THE constantly changing landscape of the New England region has been carved out in the latest exhibition at the Weswal Gallery. Walcha artist Gemma King has opened her exhibition 'Body of Water', which features a series of one off, unique prints to celebrate the end of the drought. Being a farmer, Ms King said she witnessed her property go through drought and bushfires, which took a toll on her mentally and physically. "It really left a mark on me," she said. READ ALSO: But with more moisture in the air and soil 'Body of Water' celebrates the sense of reprieve that was felt when the drought ended. "You're really feeling that density of life where it hadn't been there before," she said. "It's also comfort work for later, when I don't have that beautiful landscape to respond to, and it's drought again." The exhibition is made up of a collection of 24 works, which have been produced through a carving and reduction linocut layering process to make sure each piece is unique, which Ms King said was something uncommon in the print making world. "It's been a lot more for me about separating my prints from the commercial world of print making," Ms King said. "We're often devalued by the rest of the art work because when people hear there's more than one of the work it doesn't feel as special or collectable." So to give printmaking the attention it deserves, 'Body of Water' features no duplicates, with the colours and carvings reflecting the changing landscapes of the region. The exhibition will be on display at the Weswal Gallery until March 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/86dd8209-2998-4678-8b6b-5512e839383c.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg