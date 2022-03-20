news, latest-news,

SHE might be young, but Caitlin Blanch has big ambitions to ensure the youth of Tamworth are able to thrive. The Year 11 Peel High School student is one of 18 young people across regional and rural NSW who have been appointed to the Regional Youth Taskforce. Caitlin said she was committed to advocating for better educational resources, dismantling prejudices and stereotypes towards minority groups and increasing education around the use of illicit substances. "I would like to see the isolation of minority communities become less so," she said. READ ALSO: "There are locations that I believe rurally, and from intergenerational impacts, that are isolated from the community and I want to see that spirit combine." The taskforce aims to connect young people from around NSW and engage them with issues such as mental health, jobs and public transport. Caitlin said her passion for being a voice for regional youth came from her own experience of living with osteogenesis imperfecta type one, also known as brittle bone disease, which has resulted in scoliosis, hearing loss and high levels of pain and fatigue. "Being part of that community I have observed how fellow members have been disadvantaged," she said. Caitlin is no stranger to representing the young people of the New England region, she is currently part of Tamworth's youth council and has previously been involved with the youth parliament and mental health reference groups. Representing the whole of the New England region Caitlin admitted it felt "like a lot of responsibility", but she said she was committed to implementing effective strategies that would help her reach out and hear the stories of as many people as possible. While the taskforce have currently been meeting online to discuss the issues impacting regional youth, Caitlin is set to meet her colleagues for in-person talks in Dubbo next month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/2e929f88-92c5-4b89-8a04-461c242f8950.jpg/r0_195_5659_3392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg