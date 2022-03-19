news, latest-news,

The $15 billion Inland Rail project will never live up to its potential unless the Commonwealth improves East-West connections after they complete the North-South project, according to NSW Farmers. The farmers' advocacy body has used the release of CSIRO modelling by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce last week to claim the freight project needs more work to fully benefit agriculture and the regions. Mr Joyce revealed on Wednesday that the rail project, which connects Brisbane and Melbourne by rail, would save Australia some $213 million a year in mitigated freight transport costs. READ MORE: NSW Farmers Inland Rail Taskforce head Adrian Lyons said the new modelling showed that cost savings were not built in for the state, and more interconnectivity was needed. Mr Lyons said freight bottlenecks had locked up freight transport right along the state's east coast, and farmers have continued to truck their product to port rather than sending it by rail. He said that continue continue even once Inland Rail is completed. "There's clearly a desire to simply lay a lot of track, but we're saying we need the right tracks in the right place to actually deliver a benefit," Mr Lyons said. "The fact of the matter is that farmers want to get their products to market in an affordable and efficient manner, but without the east-west rail upgrades we're not certain that Inland Rail will deliver on its promise. "It's all well and good for the Federal Government to use this report to claim cost savings, but it's clear the State Government needs to act to make sure we don't miss out on opportunities." The rail line will run straight by Narrabri, and locals concerned about flooding caused by the project have long called for a rethink of the route. A campaign calling for a reassessment has escalated in recent weeks, with the local branch of the Nationals and the Narrabri Chamber of Commerce expressing their concerns. The NSW Farmers have also called on the state government to drop restrictions on expansion of the port at Newcastle to permit the company that owns it to spend billions on new grain loading facilities. The Narromine to Narrabri section of the line is due to start construction this year. The northern section of the line, from Narrabri to North Star, is already under construction. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/f06bf8fd-8e9a-4db7-80a7-7eff0dafe828.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg