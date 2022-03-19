community,

THE CITY pool site could become home to a lagoon as the local council tries to make a splash with the state and federal governments. Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) $67 million aquatic centre dream could be turned into a 'Centre of Sport and Health' for serious swimmers, moving recreational paddlers to a new lagoon at Bicentennial Park. Governments are no longer invested in aquatic centre facilities, TRC regional services director Peter Resch said, but health initiatives are turning heads. "We've discussed this with the new council, we always come over these hurdles and then we get to the big hurdle, which is money," he said. "With the aquatic strategy, we're still locked in with our masterplan and our adopted masterplan to build it, but we're now calling it a Centre of Sport and Health." Not everything would remain the same, the council is considering co-locating allied health, sports admin and organisations like the University of New England and Northern Inland Academy of Sport. Read also: It could host tertiary teaching alongside a 50m indoor pool, a learn-to-swim pool, heated pool, gymnasium, cafe and creche. That would be stage one, estimated to cost about $60 million. The council still plans to have a 50m outdoor pool with slides at the sport and health centre, but it hopes to shift recreational swimming to a lagoon near the town pool in stage two. It's an exciting proposal for the community, Mr Resch said. "A lot of the research we've done in regards to the aquatic facilities, is that about 75 per cent of the use of these facilities is recreational use," he said. "Council is looking at a proposal to cater to that recreational use in the city, rather than out at the Centre of Sport and Health." He said the lagoon could cater to lap swimmers in the morning, with added cafes and garden walks with a splash pad for kids. "There's about 20-odd thousand people that use that city pool at the moment, we anticipate there will be about 200,000 people using that new lagoon [in the future] if that's what the community want," he said. "The aquatic stuff has been on the council's agenda for about 25 years, everybody knows that and there's been quite a few iterations of where we're at with this. "When you read the form guide and back a horse you need to know a little bit about the form - we aren't going to do this without state and federal government funding." Mr Resch said there's about 250 people who live in the CBD at the moment, and if the population grows to 100,000 he expects that number to rise to at least 3000. There's no firm details on the lagoon and Centre of Health concept at this stage, or any indication of the actual cost of building a lagoon in the city's CBD. A council spokeswoman said any proposal for current or future aquatic facilities will be subject to full community consultation. "We are keen to explore options that form a natural expansion of the Northern Inland Centre for Sporting Excellence precinct, and taking into account relevant areas including health, sports development and sports science," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

