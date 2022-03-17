news, latest-news,

WaterNSW has launched its own Reconciliation Action Plan to continue working with local Indigenous people to operate assets across the state. WaterNSW now has a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) working group, which consists of 10 Indigenous Australians, some of whom are not from the company itself. Three WaterNSW employees are part of the group, while seven of the members are Aboriginal community leaders and the final member is a non-Indigenous person, who is an employee of the company. The RAP was officially launched on Thursday morning, with a ceremony being held at the Wiradjuri Gardens in Dubbo to mark the special occasion. WaterNSW's Aboriginal engagement manager, Russell Hill, is one of the masterminds behind the RAP and said it had been a long time coming. Read also: "It's been a long journey to get here, but obviously we are here now and got a document now, which gives us a pathway forward," Mr Hill said. Mr Hill said a lot of his own time has gone into getting the RAP where it needed to be, to be launched on Thursday. "I kicked off 12 months ago and this is one of the corporate strategies that came on board, so most of my time has been towards that," he said. "We've worked really hard on getting the RAP delegates from the community and internal staff members, we've met online probably seven times, and today was our first time together in person." WaterNSW chief executive officer Andrew George said the RAP was a big step forward for the company as they look towards their future in rural and remote areas. "The Reconciliation Action Plan admits us to the foundational elements to improve the cultural competency of WaterNSW, to improve the way we engage with Aboriginal communities and Aboriginal people across our operations," he said. "It also looks at things we can be doing, points of pathways and setting those foundational elements. "The way we engage and are doing projects with the support of the working group, doing that in culturally-appropriate ways."

