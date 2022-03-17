Gunnedah swimmers shine during successful Speedo Sprint finals

news, latest-news,

On paper, the Gunnedah Swimming Club had an excellent outing at the Speedo Sprint Series finals on Saturday with four silver medals and one bronze. But in reality, New England North West Swimming co-coach, John Hickey, was pleased with the results from all of his swimmers during the event at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Also read: "I think everyone went well," Hickey, who also coaches at Swimming Gunnedah, said. "My guys that got medals have been getting medals at pretty much every carnival, so I'm happy with them. "If you look across the squad, everybody swam well, and Graham [Johnstone] and myself got on as coaches. Every kid was encouraged to swim their best and the North West group as a whole went very well." Swimmers from a broad range of schools in north-western NSW attended the meet, including Gunnedah Swimming Inc, Tamworth City Swimming Club, 360 Scully Park Swimming Club, and Kootingal-Moonbi Swimming Club. Overall, five swimmers picked up medals from the NENW team, while there were "PBs galore" and, out of 12 squads attending, NENW finished in sixth. One of the questions remaining in Hickey's mind prior to the finals was how the team would perform against metro swimmers. On Saturday, he said the NENW swimmers "competed extremely well", and that the experience should hold them in good stead for the upcoming Junior State Titles on March 26 and 27. "When you have a look at it, we've raced the best in the country and the best in the city," he said. "I think the results at the weekend will show where these kids will finish at state, they're a chance at medals and they can make some PBs. "I think there's a chance for our kids at the State Championships to excel for the first time as a group for many years." So confident is Hickey in their chances that he said there are a number of swimmers, he said, who "in my opinion will definitely be in the top ten. "A number of them could possibly be in the top five. That'll come down to a touch on the wall, who's better on the day."

