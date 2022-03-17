Newly-unveiled Crowell-Bower Cup to debut in 2022/23 season

sport, cricket,

The next time that Tamworth and Dubbo veterans cricket sides face off, there will be a new piece of silverware on offer. The Crowell-Bower Cup will pay homage to two legends of local cricket - one from each district. Doug Crowell is currently 92 years old and in his eighth decade of a cricket career which spans back to the 1940s. The Tamworth resident suspects he is the oldest player in Australia, but has no plans yet to retire. "He's the founder of vets cricket in Tamworth," Veteran's Cricket Tamworth president, Greg Kellett, said. "The 50s, when they played the Doug Walters Cup a few weeks ago, they asked him if he'd like to have his name on this trophy "He said 'I've got my name on a 60s trophy but not the 50s', and the 50s said they wouldn't be playing vets cricket if it weren't for him. He was very chuffed about that. "When we get time to play a game, he'll be there. We'll take him over and he can present the trophy." Dubbo's Danny Bower was a talented wicketkeeper-batter who captained the Dubbo Brewery Shield team before his tragic death in a parachuting accident in 2009, at just 45 years old. "Danny was an inspiration but also a great friend and mentor to most of the current MVVCC members," Macquarie Valley Veteran's Cricket Club president, Cameron Humphries, told the Leader. "Danny would certainly have been playing with us if not for his life being cut short." The Crowell-Bower Cup will likely be contested at the start of the 2022/23 cricket season in Dubbo, Humphries said, which he said "may turn into a larger event". "Vats Cricket NSW [is] looking at inviting other regions to play, [and] using this as a promotional event for Vets Cricket." Veterans Cricket NSW was formed 16 years ago, with competitions played across four age groups including the Over 50s, Over 55s, Over 60s, and Over 70s. In that time, Humphries said, Tamworth and Dubbo have formed a "friendly rivalry" which "gets even more friendly when the teams meet after the matches for beverages". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/6a164436-a882-4bf8-bab9-b079e9911ec2.jpg/r8_94_2486_1494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg