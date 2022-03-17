news, latest-news,

MEMBERS of the Tamworth Dramatic Society are waiting in the wings and preparing to bare it all when the curtain lifts for the first time on Friday night. After nine months of rehearsing, scenes of song and dance will take centre stage at the Capitol Theatre, with eight performances of 'The Full Monty' ready to wow audiences till the very end. Nothing will be left to the imagination after six familiar Tamworth faces put their talent, and themselves, on full display. But director of the local rendition of 'The Full Monty', Daniel Gillett, said he had "no trouble" finding guys willing to audition for the production, which follows a group of men who form a stripping group after the steel industry shuts down. "We didn't have to twist their arms too hard," Mr Gillett said. READ ALSO: With the show postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cast have spent the past nine months getting ready for a "fun and risque" opening night. "We were doing some of our rehearsals without being in the same room, that was really challenging," Mr Gillet said. While the show is set in Sheffeild, Mr Gillet said he hoped audiences would see how it relates to life right here in Tamworth and the community spirit of regional NSW. "A lot of people who live in our area are going through the sorts of things the guys in 'The Full Monty' are going through," he said. "Jobs are hard to find and we're seeing a transformation of our traditional industries. "The stories of the characters are not to far away from the stories of people in our community." Mr Gillet said he hoped the audience walked away from the theatre with feelings of fun and mateship. While the production has come together for the enjoyment of the audience, it's also an opportunity for the dramatic society to celebrate their first show in their 75th year, after only being able to hold one performance last year. "We're just really happy that we can actually get into the theatre and perform for the community," Mr Gillett said. From former actors, to journalists, accountants and school teachers, it's taken more than 40 people who have volunteered their time and talent to get the show ready for opening night. Mr Gillett said the whole community was to thank, with a number of small businesses offering to help with the construction of the set and costumes. "Without them we couldn't do any of the fancy actor stuff that we all love," Mr Gillet said. While everyone is bound to break a leg on the night, the cast will be hoping the lighting team are on the top of their game when they ditch the costumes for that split-second scene. The show will run from Friday March 18 until Saturday March 26. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://entertainmentvenues.com.au/the-full-monty Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/09b8d069-2a38-4028-8ff1-201b892d5404.jpg/r12_629_4784_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg