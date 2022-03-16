news, latest-news,

If you're a fan of fabulous jazz tunes delivered with pizzazz and punch by a red hot swing band - then do we have a show for you!! John Morrison's Swing City Big Band will perform a concert spectacular featuring 15 Australian musicians and singers in the Capitol Theatre on Saturday 9 April at 7.30pm. Musical director, John Morrison is recognised as one of Australia's leading jazz drummers, band leaders and educators. The concert's music repertoire will highlight the greatest big band hits of the 1940's, featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman and more. This music is still loved after 85 years....timeless icons of our culture. Swing City played the opening fanfare for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, the opening night of Fox Studios in Sydney and has headlined every major festival in Australia. Be sure to book your tickets early for this nostalgic, unforgettable music from the greatest big bands of the 1940's. "STARS" Series II of the Len Waters Cultural Spectacular Join us in the Capitol Theatre on Saturday 16 April from 8pm for the wonderful stories of the universe told by local Kamilaroi man Len Waters. Stories of the stars will be complemented by talented Aboriginal musicians - dancers and feature artists with big screen images, lighting and music. Len, Mark Atkins, Buddy Know, Loren Ryan, David Leha, Quarralia Knox, Noah Overs and more will bring a new understanding and admiration of the richness of Aboriginal culture to the stage. More to do: Country Music Festival in April 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre. For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200. Don't forget to redeem your Discover voucher with us!

