FOR the fourth year in a row, Burke and Smythe Real Estate have gone above and beyond to save lives. The team rolled up their sleeves 30 times over a 12 week period to donate blood and plasma, which secured them top spot in the annual 'Lifeblood Real Estate Blood Drive'. "Extremely proud" were the words Burke and Smythe real estate agent Karen Vial used to describe the efforts of her colleagues in helping to save lives. Passionate about donating blood, Ms Vial has encouraged her fellow real estate agents to roll up their sleeves. "In life, if we're lucky enough and healthy enough, we should help others," Ms Vial said. READ ALSO: While Ms Vial said she was more than happy to place the plaque back in the office for the fourth year in a row, she said the blood drive was about more than just one-off donations. "It's not just about doing it in that three month period, it's an all year round thing," she said. "People don't stop needing it." While Burke and Smythe managed to clock up 30 donations during the drive, throughout 2021 they contributed 86 donations, which helped save more than 250 lives. Lifeblood group account manager Scott Morrison, said with elective surgeries back up and running and the Lismore donor centre closing down due the recent flooding events, it was more important than ever to donate. "It's [the closure] a real significant dent in our ability to supply blood and blood product to the Australian community," Mr Morrison said. "This is a significant opportunity to reach out to our country cousins across the Tablelands to get that support." While Mr Morrison said Burke and Smythe had a "stranglehold" on the title of top donors, he encouraged other businesses to get involved to give them a run for their money. For more information, or to book an appointment, call 13 14 95 or visit https://www.lifeblood.com.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

