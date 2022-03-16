Close the gap, Whitehaven mine

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/5cb443d0-09e1-4cb4-b54c-d5fa6f0f4ef9.jpg/r0_97_1706_1061_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Whitehaven Coal is committed to closing the gap

SITE VISITS: Whitehaven Coal has invested in making its mines more accessible to students by purchasing and donating personal protective equipment to Clontarf for future site visits. Photo: Supplied. Whitehaven Coal has been putting its long term commitment to Close the Gap into action - working closely with the Clontarf Foundation since 2016 and, more recently, welcoming young men to Whitehaven Coal operations across North West NSW. The Clontarf Foundation exists to improve education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem, and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men. Since the partnership was formed, Whitehaven Coal has been supporting the Clontarf Academies at Tamworth and Quirindi High Schools, and in 2019, the organisation made a commitment to provide $120,000 over three years to help establish an academy at Narrabri High School. The Clontarf Academy at Narrabri High School had been successful in improving school attendance rates and had achieved year-on-year growth in student participation in the program. In the first year, 56 students participated in the program, growing to 66 in the second year and in 2021, 75 students took part. The program also improved attendance rates, with school attendance among Clontarf students reaching 80 percent, compared to 53 percent among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at Narrabri High before the Clontarf Academy was established. A key focus of the Clontarf Foundation is to help young men attend school, finish year 12 and enter employment. To support this, Whitehaven Coal has been working with Clontarf to host site visits with local students. In June 2021, Werris Creek mine operations manager Craig Sullivan led a group of students from Oxley and Quirindi Clontarf Academies on a tour of the mine introducing them to members of his team who provided in-depth accounts of what they do and how they arrived at a career in mining. "Taking these students on a tour of Werris Creek is an opportunity to open their minds to the many different skills and professions we rely on to operate a mine at the highest level," Craig said. "It's also a great chance to have our own people, who work across a range of areas, tell their stories about how they got to where they are and the many roads you can travel to establish a fulfilling career." Whitehaven operator Mick Clarke spoke to the students about his personal pathway into the mining industry. "I started out as an Aboriginal education officer at Werris Creek Public School before beginning my career in mining at Whitehaven's Werris Creek Mine as an operator," said Mick. "Having heard about the invaluable work that the Clontarf Foundation was doing, I jumped at the chance to work with them and the students they support across NSW and Australia."