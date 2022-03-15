news, latest-news,

From designing a manual Mars Rover, to building the most efficient load-bearing bridge, to designing an energy grid, hundreds of Tamworth kids have got hands on with science. The University of Newcastle's the Science and Engineering challenge has come to the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. Team Leader Adriana Zaja said Tuesday was the first of three days of the challenge. Wednesday will be even more highly-contested, she said. READ MORE: "We imagine it will be even more competitive tomorrow because it's a national competition. "I believe that the schools here are really trying to get that spot in the state final, which will be later in the year." Ms Zaja said it'd be the first finals since the start of the pandemic. Six stage 4 high schools, plus several teams from St Edward's Primary, competed on Tuesday. They completed challenges like designing a power system while using the minimum possible amount of powerlines. Another competition challenged them to design the strongest, lightest bridge they could. Their bridges were subjected to a stress test in front of the entire cohort. Tamworth Rotary First Light volunteer, Phil Lyon, said the event was almost more important as an opportunity for teamwork as it was the engagement with science. "It's wonderful, the kids have a ball, we have a ball," he said. "It's a great learning experience for the kids, but we also learn at the same time because we're doing things that we don't normally do and helping them work out problems and how to solve problems. It's a great experience." Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first More than 700 students from 24 schools will participate in the challenge this week. The winning team will go on to compete in the state final later in August, and have a shot at the national final in November. The challenge is designed to inspire students to consider future careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, by exposing them to the fields during a series of fun and exciting activities that they would not normally experience in a classroom.

