CCTV images have been released as police appeal for information after two men forced their way into an Armidale business with a machete and a crowbar and threatened the people inside. Police were called to reports that two men broke into a licenced premises on Rusden Street just after 10:30pm on Sunday and threatened two employees and two patrons. The man wielding a crowbar chased one employee and both patrons out of the premises, while a 24-year-old male worker remained inside, according to police. The staff member was assaulted and threatened with the machete before the armed men demanded cash from the safe. The pair of assailants were last seen fleeing towards West Avenue, with cash stolen from the business, police said. READ ALSO: Officers attached to New England Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined. The employees were not physically injured during the incident. Investigators have released CCTV images as they seek to identify two men who they believe may be able to assist their continuing inquiries. The men depicted had their faces concealed and are described as being aged in their 20s, between 165-175cm tall, and of thin to medium build. They were both wearing all black clothing and gloves. Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the area to contact Armidale police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

