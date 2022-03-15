news, latest-news,

This brick-and-tile home is designed for entertaining, with a large lounge room and separate dining room all centred around the kitchen. Three of the four bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and the bathroom has a shower and bath. This property is on a large, 2.02 hectare block, fully fenced. There is a dam on the property, plus ample storage. There is a community bore so you never have to worry about water security. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a large double garage and outdoor entertaining patio with plenty of space to entertain. This property is located just 15 minutes from the Tamworth CBD on a gentle slopping 2.02 hectare block. Up the quiet Stirling Road, this quiet and private property is a rare find so close to town. There are substantial views over the mountains and back across the Moore Creek valley. The property is close to the new Moore Creek area which will soon include shops, cafés and medical facilities. You will be surrounded by amazing wildlife that you will have to see to believe. As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price. There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer. Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option. One of the benefits of regional city living is the lifestyle that it provides. Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres. Sport is high on the agenda with over 45 sports on offer and over 200 sporting events held each year, while art enthusiasts and museum goers are also spoiled for choice. The city's population is expanding to near 45,000 residents and private and public businesses have a number of initiatives to keep the city vital and attractive to new residents. Tamworth is Australia's country music capital, with the city gearing up for the 50th anniversary of this annual event that draws thousands of tourists to the region from across the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/53b6f352-8cc5-4125-85ca-946b1d7c9a85.jpg/r6_46_2671_1552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg