AN ELDERLY man was allegedly punched in the face and robbed while sitting in his car, after a man on a pushbike approached and asked him for a cigarette. A 27-year-old man fronted Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, and will remain behind bars after police homed in and charged him with aggravated robbery and six counts of fraud. Police allege a 75-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in a carpark on Maitland Street, Gunnedah, about 3pm on Saturday when the younger man approached on a pushbike and asked for a smoke. READ ALSO: Officers claim the accused then punched the man in the face and stole his wallet before fleeing on his bike. A large sum of money was allegedly withdrawn from the man's bank account. Court documents show the man was refused bail on Tuesday, and has not entered pleas to the allegations.

