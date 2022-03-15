Group 4 Rugby League 'ready to go' as 2022 draw released

news, latest-news,

Group 4 Rugby League is "ready to go" as it prepares for a new 2022 season. Terry Psarakis, the Group 4 chairman, released an official draw today featuring nine First Grade teams, 10 Second Grade sides, six Under 18 teams and 10 Ladies League Tag teams. "We are all ready to go," Psarakis told Group 4 Media. "It's set for a big season although we could have a few changes yet too." He said G4RL has yet to hear from the Barraba club. "They nominated for Second Grade but we haven't heard from them. We had heard they were short of numbers. They are included at this stage but that could change. "We have six Under 18 teams at this stage too but Kootingal might be struggling for numbers too." He hopes both clubs will be able to field sides to bolster both competitions and help make it another good season after the disappointments of last season's COVID-19 abandonment. The 2022 season kicks off on the weekend of April 9 and 10 with Saturday games at Gunnedah, Kootingal, Boggabri and Moree with a Sunday game at North Tamworth. The North Tamworth Bears will host a Manilla club elevated to First Grade in a tough return to the top grade for the Tigers from Manilla. "It will be a huge test for Manilla," Psarakis agreed. "Going to be interesting to see where they are." The Tigers were minor premiers in Second Grade last year and major premiers the season before under Mitch Doring. They head to Jack Woolaston Oval in Ladies League Tag, and the two senior men's grades on Sunday, April 10. In other first round games Gunnedah hosts Werris Creek in all four grades at Kitchener Park on Saturday, April 9, Kootingal is at home to Dungowan and Boggabri tackles Narrabri in its opener against Narrabri at Jubilee Oval. Moree Boars are also drawn to play Barraba in Second Grade and Under 18's at Boughton Oval on that Saturday. The Boars have a trial against Inverell Hawks at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday April 2 and hope to stage a home trial against Narrabri before the season starts. Kootingal has another trial against Newcastle's Northern Hawks at Kootingal Recreation Reserve this Saturday after hosting the Singleton Greyhounds last Saturday. The Boggabri Kangaroos are also headed north to Guyra on March 26 for trials against the Super Spuds after hosting Gilgandra Panthers last Saturday. Dungowan and Werris Creek played a trial two weekends ago with the Magpies from Werris Creek headed to Cardiff on Saturday March 26. "We had a good hit out against Dungowan," said Werris Creek coach Cody Tickle. "The trial at Cardiff will be good for us. We had 32 players trial against Dungowan." He said the Cardiff trip will be a good bonding session and a final preparation for its first match, a trip to Gunnedah to tackle the Bulldogs at Kitchener Park. "They will be strong," Tickle said of the Mick Schmiedel-coached Bulldogs. "And they will have a good solid pack."

