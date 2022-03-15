community,

THE BEST way to support young people who have survived a suicide attempt is simply to ask them what they need. That's exactly what i.am, a pilot youth aftercare service launched in Tamworth, has done. The innovate service offers community-based, non-clinical support to young people who have attempted suicide, had suicidal thoughts or seriously self-harmed. Already, there are 25 young people on the books and team leader Megan Newman expects it's just the tip of the iceberg. "[Other] services are quite overwhelmed here, so they often aren't getting the clinical support they need either," she said. "My belief is Tamworth was chosen because they looked at a lot of statistics and Tamworth has one of the highest suicide rates in the state. "There's an awful lot of social media stuff, bullying, family problems and things like that." The state government trial has seen four pilot programs built in consultation with young people who have lived experiences of suicide across Tamworth, Coffs Harbour and two in Bankstown. Read also: The weeks after a person leaves hospital are crucial to their recovery, and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the service will support them to reflect on a life-threatening choice. "The pressures that young people find themselves under today are quite extraordinary, they're dealing with social media, dealing with bullying, home and family violence, domestic violence, abuse of any form - we have zero tolerance in the NSW Government for that," he said. "We're seeing the stress and anxiety in younger people today, so we need to provide a safe, warm, loving space where they know they won't be judged." Drop-ins are welcome at Suite 3, 493 Peel Street and people can self-refer at iam.liveshere.org.au. If you or someone you know is experiencing distress seek help by contacting Lifeline on 13 11 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

