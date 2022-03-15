news, latest-news,

Tamworth trainers Sue Grills and Cody Morgan have both nominated recent last start winners for Sunday's Country Championships Wildcard race at Scone. Grills has again thrown Auntie Monnie into the mix while Impactful is one of five horses Morgan, who won the Tamworth qualifier earlier this month with Anethole, has nominated for what is the final chance to earn a spot in next month's final at Royal Randwick. As expected Morgan's contingent includes Edit and Wren's Day. Both were considered leading contenders for the Tamworth heat but were scratched, Edit due to a wide barrier and Wren's Day on race morning due to the heavy track. READ ALSO: Macleay and Ezekeil, who finished 11th and 13th respectively behind Anethole, could also get another crack along with Impactful. The gelding didn't make the cut for Tamworth but is fresh from a win at Coonamble on Sunday. Piloted expertly by James McDonald, the five-year old stormed home for his second career win. Auntie Monnie was in the final 20 but only as an emergency and Grills scratched the mare in favour of running in the Class 2 Plate, which she won in impressive fashion to continue her recent good run of form. In her last three starts the six year old has now finished first, second and third, and was at one stage slated to race at Newcastle this Thursday. There were all up 31 nominations from all over the state for what is shaping to be the race of the Country Championships series. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/f8c8bd61-274c-4ad5-a245-66f2a8bcc8bf.JPG/r0_289_5472_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg