news, latest-news,

Twelve Gravity Groms and DirtMasters were super excited to leave the bounds of the Three Piggies in the latest Tamworth Mountain Bikers' twilight race. "Riding a Blue trail!" was the spur, yes, they were heading up to ride Secret Valley Plateau, a short section of windy trail followed by a tabletop and rollers. Lots of laps to nail some huge air. After almost 15 minutes of riding and just about as many laps it was time to head back to the picnic area, and for most a chance to re-ride the pump track and their favourite Piggies. Elite and A grade got off the line first with a return of the last rounds' loop which featured many trails in reverse. READ ALSO: They were away pretty fast, some choosing to B-line up Secret Valley lower rock garden (probably a good move due to the elites slipping on the rocks on the A-line and blocking the trail). Up the trail the legs were fresh and there was a bit of chatter as Steve Roberts kept control of the single track and the lid on any escapees. The pinch climbs of what were the descents didn't seem too bad and heading onto Goanna Crawl trails they returned to their normal riding direction till reaching Skyline. At Skyline it all turned nasty and you might have been surprised to hear more vocalisations out of the A grade and elite bunch. Moisture was still sitting on many rocks making the trail pinball-like as riders bounced and slid their way along the trail. Down on PhaPha it turned to vocal surprise to vocal screams as the trail-side vegetation turned on these fast riders delivering whip-like aggravation to their chicken-wing arms and elbow crooks. Luckily the remaining trail was an absolute blast in reverse and they passed through lap transition sweaty, a little bloody but smiling. B grade was a close affair with eight riders across the men's and women's field. NIAS riders Ben Shaw and Rebecca Sams led from lap one and held off their competitors over the three laps everyone completed. C grade was again the biggest group of riders with some fast starters. It's really great to have new riders to twilight racing up against a number of veterans. The trail choice for the C grade and recreational riders was smooth and flowing, those able to keep some good momentum across all the trails ridden in reverse having some quick times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/43cb8f0a-97f5-4353-ad0e-c43138505978.jpg/r0_338_540_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg