Some of the region's iconic museums will throw open their doors to the public, free of charge this weekend. As part of a new initiative by Destination Tamworth, the Visitor Information Centre at The Big Golden Guitar's Community Open Day will see four of Tamworth's most iconic museums open for free on Saturday, giving families a chance to experience more of what the region has to offer. Coordinator of Visitor Economy at Tamworth Regional Council Kate Baker, said she is excited to see such a wonderful opportunity for locals to experience another side of Tamworth and become local ambassadors. "It will be a great day out for locals with free entry to our fantastic museums and the chance to win prizes from some of our amazing local businesses," Ms Baker said. "The idea is for families and local residents to have a fun day out, discover the amazing local attractions we have on our doorstep and to share these experiences with visiting friends and relatives." Read also: From 9am - 4pm visitors can discover the Country Music Wax Museum then head through to the National Guitar Museum to get up close and personal with one of the best collections of famous guitars, replicas, and signed guitars from some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Queen, Dolly Parton and Keith Urban. The Australian Country Music Hall of Fame will also be free to explore from 10am - 4pm and the much-loved Tamworth Powerstation Museum will be open to the public, again free of charge, from 9am - 1pm where visitors can delve into the history of Tamworth and how it became the city of light. And is that was not enough, there will also be lots of giveaways to be won on the day, including local goods, vouchers for local businesses and double passes for upcoming events. Anyone who collects a stamp at all four museums will be eligible to go in the draw to win the major prize of one night's accommodation voucher at the Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Rydges. At the Visitor Information Centre there will be balloon twisting to entertain the kids, while parents can browse some great locally made items for sale at the mini-market from 9am - 12pm. Pick up some beautiful hand-made woollen socks or skeins of high-quality yarn from the Nundle Woollen Mill stand, or dote on your furry friend with a doggy treat from BeWoofed, with delicious cakes and doughnuts made specially for your fur babies. "If you love music, history, gadgets or are just looking for something new to do, the Community Open Day at the Visitor Information Centre will have something for everyone," Ms Baker said. Strings & Beans Café will be open from 9am - 2pm and the team from 92.9 FM who will be on site at the Tamworth Visitor Information Centre. Parking will be available at the rear of the building near The Longyard Hotel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

