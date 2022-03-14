Group 4 sides hit the ground running with trial games

news, latest-news,

Kootingal, Boggabri and Gunnedah all hosted successful home trials as the trio of Group 4 clubs ramped up their preparations for the 2022 season. The Gunnedah Bulldogs hosted the Singleton Greyhounds at Rugby Park, Gunnedah and triumphed six tries to three, reported coach Mick Schmiedel. Meanwhile, the Boggabri Kangaroos hosted the Gilgandra Panthers at their Jubilee Oval headquarters and beat the Group 14 side 44-28, club president Greg Haire said. Finally, the Kootingal Roosters hosted Group 14's Gulgong Terriers at Kootingal Oval, a match the Roosters won 28-16. "The girls won 38-6 too, and that made it a very good day for us," Roosters president, Lad Jones, said. "Gulgong only had 15 players but they look like having a very good year." He said Ethan Parry, Rhys Davis, Kurt Hartmann and Sam Taylor were standouts for the Roosters. He expects they will have good numbers as well as they prepare for a second trial against the Northern Hawks (Newcastle side) at Kootingal Oval this Saturday. "Brad Tighe (former NRL and son of Brian Tighe) is their captain-coach," Jones said. "Then we play Singleton the following week." Singleton's Group 4 trials started at Gunnedah's Rugby Park on Saturday where the Group 21 side took on Mick Schmiedel's Gunnedah Bulldogs. "We had similar numbers," Mick Schmiedel said of the two clubs with around 20 players turning out. "We had a very good hit out," the Bulldog coach said. "Won the first 40 minutes five tries to nil and then made a lot of changes. Singleton were good too and kept coming. They had a very good little halfback." Schmiedel said teenager Brayden Talbot-Hatch was one player to impress. "He was our Under 18 captain last year," he said. "He went well at lock and hooker. He's got real good footwork. Aiden Davis was good too." Davis, normally a lock, moved to five-eighth and is being groomed to play in that spot this season. Schmiedel added that experienced backrowers Trent Hilton and KC Edmonds also excelled for the club which now prepares for a visit from Dubbo Macquarie on March 26. At Boggabri's Jubilee Oval the Gilgandra Panthers were a hit, on and off the field, in a trial the Kangaroos won. "They were a great bunch of blokes," Boggabri club president Greg Haire told G4 Media. "They had a great time." He said the Kangaroos were delighted with their trial with the likes of Nic Millar and Nick Lyons excelling up front. Apart from the two props "nippy little" Kurt Wallace also impressed, the Narrabri pivot creating plenty of attack for the Roos. Matt Avendano, Rob Doolan, Josh Trindall and Kaylan Murray also played good minutes for the club which has a trial against Guyra, in Guyra, on March 26. The Moree Boars have a trial organised against Group 19's Inverell Hawks at Moree's Boughton Oval on Saturday, April 2.

