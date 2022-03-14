news, latest-news,

The federal government is coming under increasing pressure to do something about a spike in fuel prices. On Monday, the price at the bowser in Tamworth hovered between 199.7 and 211.9 cents per litre. Prices were roughly the same in Gunnedah. Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said he'd been left "gobsmacked" by the rising prices. He's called on the government to remove the current fuel excise of 44.2 cents per litre (cpl) as an "emergency response to the ballooning household cost crisis". "From the beginning of last week to the weekend, I saw prices leap by 40.0cpl in some cases, and when I saw 230.0cpl for diesel on Saturday, I couldn't believe it," Mr Marshall said. "The seriousness of the situation and the many flow-on effects, is yet to really hit home, but I am very concerned as to what these prices mean for so many." Read also: Mr Marshall said he had heard from constituents who feared they would need to resign from their work, because the cost of travelling to and from work will become unviable. "I acknowledge that fuel excise is an import revenue stream for Australia and helps to maintain our vast road networks," Mr Marshall said. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first "However, running a medium sized car across 12 months, paying 210.0cpl for unleaded fuel, comes back at an annual cost of $6,800, with about $1,390 of that paid as excise." And he said it's worse in rural areas, where people are forced to travel greater distances from A to B. "I have heard from a registered nurse, living in Northern Tablelands, travelling 80 km each way to work at a local hospital across 10 shifts," Mr Marshall said. "She has calculated her fuel costs will be about $330 a fortnight and is reducing other costs, such as food, to meet the additional burden. "This is the tip of the iceberg and without immediate relief from this unexpected and unplanned for hip pocket hit, the cost of living will soon skyrocket beyond control." Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he will not comment on cuts to the fuel excise, before the Federal Budget later this month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/b6a9f801-e7f1-4084-85f8-91e4ef06aca5.jpg/r0_832_3024_2541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg