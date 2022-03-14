news, latest-news,

Uralla's blueprint for the future has gone on display and council is keen for some feedback. The draft Community Strategic Plan explores opportunities and key drivers for Uralla Shire, and considers how these sit within broader regional and state strategies. "We've gathered feedback from the community since the beginning of last year," Mayor Robert Bell said, "from our Listening Posts, postcard project and from various consultations that were held." "So now we're checking back in with residents and ratepayers and saying 'Take a look, can you see your future reflected here?'" Mayor Bell said. The Plan can be downloaded from uralla.nsw.gov.au/community/consultation. Hard copies are available to view at general stores across the Shire, or at Council's Customer Service Centre at 32 Salisbury St, Uralla. "The creation of the document is coordinated by Uralla Shire Council, in its role as caretaker of the Shire, but the document belongs to everyone," General Manager Kate Jessep said. Read also: "Once it's finalised, Council will use it as a basis for its four-year delivery plan, and annual Operational Plan and budget. "In essence, it guides Council decision-making in its role providing infrastructure and services to the community - whether that's as a facilitator, provider, partner or advocator for example - to help bring the community's aspirations to life." Submissions on the Community Strategic Plan are open until 8 April 2022. Feedback can be: entered online, emailed to council@uralla.nsw.gov.au, posted to PO Box 106 Uralla NSW 2358 or handed into the Customer Service Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/15e645ff-eeba-4fdb-8a18-2180c75cbaf9.jpg/r7_153_2993_1840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg