EARLY educators are expected to breathe a sigh of relief with a boom in childcare workers predicted in Tamworth. Childcare is expected to be the fastest growing occupation in the next three years, climbing by 14.5 per cent. For Ekidna Tamworth School of Early Learning childcare worker Rebecca Hunt, more hands on deck couldn't come at a better time. Ms Hunt said the centre was "full to the brim" with parents having to look into childcare options as soon as their baby is born to secure a spot. "We've had a big increase in people coming from the city," Ms Hunt said. READ ALSO "With all the new houses coming up and people moving out of the city there's definitely a big industry for it." While childcare came out on top as the fastest growing industry in Tamworth, it was followed closely by kitchen hands, teacher's aids, chefs and beauty therapists. To meet the demands of the changing job market, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has encouraged locals to make the most of practical TAFE courses and training programs to get them job ready. "Our local job market has no doubt changed in recent years, with much of the change accelerated by the pandemic," Mr Anderson said. "We need to respond to that change by continually learning, upskilling, and keeping up-to-date with new technologies. "TAFE NSW is responding to the needs of the local economy and job market and is committed to helping students get the practical skills and knowledge they need to build our region's economy now and into the future." Taking full advantage of the hands-on experience is Gunnedah mum-of-three Zoe Devine who fast tracked her career by completing a certificate in early childhood education and care. Ms Devine, who now works at Gunnedah's Li'l Achievers Early Learning Centre said becoming a childcare worker helped change her life. "Being able to watch the children progress, witnessing them grow, develop and learn, and forming bonds with the other children and parents is incredibly rewarding," Ms Devine said. As a busy mum with a son suffering from cerebral palsy, Ms Devine said she couldn't have achieved her dream career without some help along the way. "The help, care and support from my teachers was the backbone of me being successful," she said. "I would encourage anyone considering early childhood education and care as a career to go to TAFE NSW." A spokesman for TAFE NSW said students come out of the course job-ready due to a mixture of practical and theoretical classes. "All of TAFE NSW's Early Childhood Education and Care courses include a work placement component, which gives them on-the-job skills and connects them with potential employers," he said. Childcare students also learn first aid and nutrition, teaching frameworks, risk assessment and caring for babies.

