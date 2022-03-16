Your Church: World Day of Prayer 2022

community,

For over 100 years, the first Friday in March has been recognised as the World Day of Prayer. In cities and towns across 170 countries, people have gathered in a central place to focus prayer and love on a particular country. This year the place was City Uniting Church and the country was Britain. But there was an urgency in the air to pray for the needs of the moment, so an extra section was added to the service to pray to God for protection for the people of northern New South Wales and Queensland whose lives have been ripped apart by floods, and then to pray for the people of Ukraine, that God would turn back the invasion of that country. The theme for the service this year came from the profit Jeremiah chapter 29. "I know the plans I have for you", declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to bring you a hope and a future. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart." Preacher, Chris Wright, past chaplain at Saint Andrews Retirement Village, reflected that God's actions can often leave us feeling knocked about. Calamities of nature, warfare, health overtake us and we wonder if God has abandoned us. It is then that the message of Jeremiah reassures us that God has a plan for us. And it's a good plan. So, the lesson for us, says Chris is to make sure we are in God's plan and to help others to also find their way into that plan. You don't have to sweat over getting it right. Just say yes to whatever Jesus calls you to and get on with it. You can't move a parked car, he says. Read also: Britain is a largely multicultural nation. Glimpses of television suggest a mix of people who look as if they could have come from Africa, China, Pakistan or almost anywhere. But then they open their mouths and out comes a very English accent. That is because over the decades Britain has thrown open its doors to needy people and they have found it a home there. Many of them have found God in the process. During the service in Tamworth, several of their stories were related and the congregation prayed for the hungry, for the abused or those with disabilities. Ireland is a place that has known much suffering and the church is often seen as the cause. The Good Friday agreement of 1998 brought peace to Northern Ireland but there are still deep divisions across society. So, there was prayer in the service for true peace and unity. More than that, an offering was taken up for an initiative called Bibles for Bubs, which will provide 10,000 story bibles for young families in Ireland. It is a tradition to finish the World Day of Prayer service with a particular hymn which appropriately conjures up the picture of a wave of prayer going around the world. "The sun that bids us rest is waking our brethren 'neath the western sky and hour by hour fresh lips are making Thy wondrous doings heard on high." Next year's World Day of Prayer will be at the Salvation Army. A group of representatives from the churches of Tamworth will meet through the year to put it together and the focus of prayer for 2023 will be Taiwan. That should be interesting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

